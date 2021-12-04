OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, says head

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday.

"We will continue to do what we know best to ensure we attain stability in the oil market on a sustainable basis," Mohammad Barkindo said in a webinar organised by Italian think-tank ISPI.

