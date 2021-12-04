Energy
OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, says head
MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday.
"We will continue to do what we know best to ensure we attain stability in the oil market on a sustainable basis," Mohammad Barkindo said in a webinar organised by Italian think-tank ISPI.
