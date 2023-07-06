OPEC's market share is expected to rise to 40% by 2040-2045 - Sec Gen tells Al-Arabiya TV

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais said the organization's market share is expected to rise to 40% by 2040-2045, Al-Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.

"This will happen after production decreases from countries outside OPEC+ or outside OPEC. The U.S production is expected to decrease by 2029-2030, as well as other countries," he added.

Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Nadine Awadalla















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.