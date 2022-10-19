Opening of Danish terminal for Baltic Pipe gas postponed again

Companies Energinet dk Follow















COPENHAGEN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The opening of a Danish terminal for Norwegian gas to be pumped through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline to Poland is delayed by almost two weeks to Nov. 1, Danish gas system operator Energinet said on Wednesday.

Due to continued technical challenges, the opening is now planned to take place in two phases, Energinet said in a statement.

"The delay in Nybro will not affect the gas volumes to Poland," it added.

The first part of the commissioning is expected on Nov. 1 with half of the total capacity, while full commissioning will take place later in 2022 at a date which is yet to be announced, it said.

The Baltic Pipe from Norway to Poland via Denmark started operations on Oct. 1, although it is initially being filled with gas from Germany. It has a capacity of up to 10 billion cubic metres per year.

Energinet had initially said the Nybro terminal in western Denmark would open on Oct. 8 but later postponed that to Oct. 20 before announcing the further delay on Wednesday.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik











