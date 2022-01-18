Operational problems curb Suncor Energy oil production

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Two operational problems at Suncor Energy (SU.TO) Canadian oil sands sites last month resulted in lower crude production, the company said on Tuesday, marking its latest such issue.

The incidents at Syncrude and Firebag cut oil production by 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of December, Suncor said. The company said its full-year production was 732,000 bpd, down 1% from its guidance range.

The sites have returned to normal output. Production guidance for 2022 is unaffected.

Operational problems were a recurring issue at Suncor last year. It discovered in July that it needed to change the slope of the south face of its Fort Hills mine, resulting in a delayed ramp-up of production and added costs. read more

Suncor also confirmed on Tuesday the death of a worker on Jan. 6 at its Base plant, which police had reported earlier. read more Suncor said a heavy haul truck rear-ended a second truck at the mine, resulting in the death of a driver.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Barbara Lewis

