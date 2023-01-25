Operations normal at Exxon Beaumont, Texas complex after storms -company

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Operations were normal at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas refining and petrochemical complex on Wednesday following the passage of severe storms on Tuesday night, said company spokesperson Julie King.

Storms that passed through Jefferson County, where Beaumont is located, spawned at least one tornado on Tuesday night.

The Beaumont complex includes a 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, which is in the process of initial startup of a new 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit this month that will make the refinery the second largest in the United States when it reaches full production by the end of the quarter. read more

Reporting by Erwin Seba











