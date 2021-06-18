Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Operations normal at S.E. Louisiana refineries ahead of storm threat -Exxon, sources

1 minute read

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. Picture taken May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/Files

HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Refineries in southeast Louisiana were operating normally ahead of a possible tropical storm, said a spokeswoman for an Exxon (XOM.N) refinery and sources at Shell (RDSa.L) and PBF Energy (PBF.N) refineries on Friday.

Exxon's 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Lousiana, refinery were normal, said company spokeswoman Julie King.

Reporting by Erwin Seba

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:34 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE OPEC told to expect limited U.S. oil output growth, for now - sources

OPEC officials heard from industry experts that U.S. oil output growth will likely remain limited in 2021 despite rising prices, OPEC sources said, giving it more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale output in 2022.

EnergyEarly-season Gulf of Mexico storm trims some U.S. oil production
EnergyOil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
EnergyTraders beef up U.S. renewable fuel teams as demand soars
EnergyUnrelenting U.S. Southwest heatwave continues as power grids hold up