Operations normal at S.E. Louisiana refineries ahead of storm threat -Exxon, sources
HOUSTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Refineries in southeast Louisiana were operating normally ahead of a possible tropical storm, said a spokeswoman for an Exxon (XOM.N) refinery and sources at Shell (RDSa.L) and PBF Energy (PBF.N) refineries on Friday.
Exxon's 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Lousiana, refinery were normal, said company spokeswoman Julie King.
