Origin Energy flags $1.7 bln hit, big earnings drop on weak prices

Summary Origin sees "significant challenges" in 2022 for power business

Shares fall the most since April, peer AGL Energy also declines

July 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Origin Energy (ORG.AX) warned on Friday of a A$2.25 billion ($1.67 billion) charge in fiscal 2021 and a steep fall in next year's earnings for its energy markets business, which is struggling from a collapse in wholesale electricity prices.

Shares of the company plunged 7.9%, their most since April, as Origin flagged "significant headwinds" in fiscal 2022 with a flood of wind and solar power into Australia's grid hurting prices and squeezing margins.

The bulk of the expected charge, Origin said, would be a A$1.58 billion post-tax impairment in its power generation business, including a A$583 million write-down in the value of Australia's biggest coal-fired power station, Eraring.

Core earnings at the unit are expected between A$450 million and A$600 million in fiscal 2022, a sharp drop from the A$940 million to A$1.02 billion forecast for 2021 to be delivered in August.

"This is at least the third downgrade this year," Macquarie said in a note, adding that earnings appeared to be rebasing in the medium term to between A$750 million and A$800 million.

The company, however, said the unit's earnings should start to show some recovery in fiscal 2023, to between A$600 million and A$850 million.

Origin's impairment warning comes as Australia weighs recommendations from the Energy Security Board on reforms to the national electricity market, which aims to prolong the life of coal- and gas-fired plants to ensure reliable supply at a time of rapid growth in renewable power.

The reforms would create a "capacity mechanism" that would pay generators for flexible power capacity, crucial for backing up weather-dependent wind and solar.

Shares of AGL, Origin's peer and Australia's biggest power producer with the most coal-fired generation, fell 3%. AGL plans to split into a bulk power generator and energy retailer. read more

($1 = 1.3510 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Maju Samuel, Subhranshu Sahu, and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

