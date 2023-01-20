Orsted 2023 outlook below analyst estimates















COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Danish energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) reported preliminary full-year results in line with expectations though its earnings forecast for 2023 fell below analyst estimates.

Orsted expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding new partnerships for 2022 of 21.1 billion Danish crowns ($3.07 billion), it said in a company statement released late on Thursday.

"In a year with unusual market conditions, not least the very volatile energy prices and a substantial increase in inflation, we’re happy to achieve a record-high EBITDA for 2022," CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement.

For 2023, the company expects EBITDA excluding new partnerships of 20-23 billion crowns, short of the 24.2 billion expected by analysts in a company-complied consensus.

Orsted said its guidance assumes significantly higher earnings from its offshore business, while earnings from its onshore division is expected to remain at the same level as in 2022.

Earnings in its Bioenergy & Other division are expected to come in "significantly lower" than in 2022.

($1 = 6.8641 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.