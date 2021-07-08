Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Orsted forms partnership to bid in Scotland offshore wind leasing round

General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

COPENHAGEN, July 8 (Reuters) - Offshore wind major Orsted (ORSTED.CO) is teaming up with Falck Renewables (FKR.MI) and BlueFloat Energy to bid in Scotland's upcoming leasing round with a project that will involve floating turbine technology, the companies said on Thursday.

An area of 8,600 square kilometres of Scottish seabed is potentially available for development in the ScotWind leasing round, which could help Scotland meet its goal of generating half its overall energy consumption from renewable energy by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045. read more

