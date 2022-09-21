Orsted says only true windfall profits should be subject to extra tax
OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Danish power producer Orsted (ORSTED.CO), which derives more than 90% of its income from fixed-price contracts, on Wednesday said any extra taxes imposed on energy companies should be limited to "actual windfall profits".
"We ... believe that the companies which have made windfall profits from the high energy prices should contribute financially by returning some of that profit to the consumers," Orsted said in a statement.
"Considering the extraordinary circumstances, this seems fair and should be implemented as part of the short-term response to the energy crisis," it added.
