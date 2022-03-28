Orsted sells 50% of British wind farm to French consortium

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Denmark's Orsted (ORSTED.CO) said on Monday it had agreed to sell half of the Hornsea 2 project in Britain, which will become the world's biggest offshore wind farm, to a French consortium for 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion).

The French consortium comprises AXA IM Alts, a unit of France's biggest insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), and Credit Agricole Assurances, it said.

($1 = 0.7608 pounds)

