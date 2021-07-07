Orsted submits bid to develop offshore windfarm in Maryland

COPENHAGEN, July 7 (Reuters) - Denmark's wind farm developer Orsted (ORSTED.CO) on Wednesday said it had submitted a bid to develop the Skipjack Wind 2 offshore wind farm in the state of Maryland in the United States.

The world's largest offshore wind farm developer, which is already developing the 120-MW Skipjack Wind Farm 1 off the Maryland-Delaware coast, said the project could be up to 760 megawatts in size.

In the bidding round, at least 1,200-MW of offshore wind energy certificates can be awarded, Orsted said.

The firm also won a tender in June to build the 1,148-MW Ocean Wind 2 farm in New Jersey. read more

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

