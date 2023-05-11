Outgoing Enel CEO steps down from Endesa board

Companies Enel SpA Follow

May 11 (Reuters) - The outgoing chief executive of Italian energy giant Enel (ENEI.MI), Francesco Starace, is leaving the board of Enel's Spanish unit Endesa (ELE.MC).

The resignation comes "as a result of the end of his term as Director of Enel," Endesa said on Thursday. Starace was Vice Chairman of Endesa's board.

Starace's nine year spell at the helm of the Italian company came to an end after Italy's Treasury won a board battle on Wednesday, with all six board candidates it proposed confirmed by shareholders, including CEO candidate Flavio Cattaneo.

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro











