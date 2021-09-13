Skip to main content

Over 40% of U.S. Gulf's oil, gas output still shut following Ida -regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Over 40% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's production of crude and natural gas remained shut on Monday two weeks after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in Louisiana, the regulator Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

About 794,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude production and 1.15 billion cubic feet per day of gas were offline, while 47 production platforms continued evacuated. Another storm that could become a hurricane, Nicholas, was approaching Texas' coast on Monday, threatening Gulf oil facilities with heavy rainfall and floods.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Sabrina Valle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

