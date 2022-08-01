Owners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - German holding company KSBG plans to sell utility Steag, a Steag spokesman said on Monday after the Handelsblatt business daily reported the plan.

Germany's fifth-largest utility, KSBG bundles the shareholdings of the utilities of Duisburg, Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen and Dinslaken and is based in Essen.

Handelsblatt said the company would mandate an investment bank soon. Citing sources close to the proceedings, it said the firm could fetch 2 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

The report said that Steag, which employs 5,754 people, wanted to leverage its good market position amid record electricity prices. .

A sale would also spare KSBG making high pension provisions and high margin calls on energy procurements.

Steag's 2021 turnover rose 37% to 2.77 billion euros while its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by a fifth to 234 million euros.

But like rivals, it faces price volatility and market turmoil prompted by Russia cutting gas exports to Europe and globally tight energy markets amid a post-COVID recovery.

On the plus side, Steag could prolong the operation of some coal-fired plants as Germany is expected to spare tight gas supply for uses other than burning it for power. read more

Along with coal plants, Steag also operates wind and solar plants, gas-fired and waste incineration plants, and offers energy-related services.

($1 = 0.9774 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely

