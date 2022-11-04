Pakistan allows premium on high speed diesel for importing OMCs for November, December















NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's economic coordination committee has allowed a premium on high speed diesel for importing oil marketing firms for November and December, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The committee also approved an increase in the petroleum levy of up to 50 rupees/litre on RON 95 and above from Nov. 16, the ministry said.

Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens











