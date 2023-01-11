Pakistan regulator OKs up to 75% gas price hike by two companies - Dawn
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on Wednesday allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SUIN.PSX) and Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SUIS.PSX) to hike their prices by 74.42% and 75.35%, Dawn newspaper reported.
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines was allowed to raise its average prescribed gas prices for the current fiscal year by rupees 406.28/mmBtu ($1.78) and Sui Southern Gas Company by 499.28/mmBtu, the report said.
Implementation of the hike depends on an approval from the government.
($1 = 228.0000 Pakistani rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.