Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyPakistan's largest Chinese-built nuclear plant to start operating

Syed Hassan
2 minute read

Pakistan's largest nuclear power plant was opened on Friday, generating electricity for the national grid as the country tries to wean itself off its reliance on fossil fuels.

The facility, built with Chinese assistance, in the southern port city of Karachi is Pakistan’s sixth nuclear power plant and dramatically increases its nuclear energy capacity.

China is a close ally of Pakistan and has invested billions in the energy sector, largely coal-fired power production.

At a ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the plant would produce 1,100 megawatts of clean energy, taking the country’s total nuclear energy production capacity to 1,400 megawatts.

"This is important for us because Pakistan is among the top 10 countries at risk due to climate change," he said.

Pakistan has struggled with energy shortages and rising power prices.

Large-scale construction of new power plants – mostly coal-fired - has year boosted the country's energy capacity, but come with an environmental cost.

Khan said last year that Pakistan would not pursue any more power based on coal, though it was not clear the impact on a number of coal projects still being planned.

The nuclear plant was designed by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and construction started in 2015.

A seventh nuclear power plant is planned to begin operations by 2022.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:44 AM UTCOil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

On U.S. oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers hitched to trucks back up toward well pads to capture natural gas and convert it on the spot into electricity.

EnergyRWE and BASF plan $4.9 bln wind power project
EnergyBarclays says oil demand 'healing' even as COVID rages across Asia
EnergyGeneralist funds flow back into mining as prices, inflation climb
EnergyDaimler Truck predicts engine job losses in transition to 'green' trucks