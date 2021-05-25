Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyPaluel 3 reactor offline due to strike

Reuters
1 minute read

A strike by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan reduced nuclear power generation by about 780 megawatts (MW) by 1244 GMT Tuesday, power group EDF (EDF.PA) data showed.

The Paluel 3 reactor is the only nuclear reactor operating at limited capacity due to the strike. Currently no hydropower is offline due to the strike, EDF said.

That represented around 1.2% of available production capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 2:04 PM UTCExclusive: Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters.

EnergyChina looks to ocean for cheaper way of cooling power-hungry data centres
EnergyGlobal carbon pricing schemes raised $53 bln in 2020 - World Bank
EnergyOil rises as prospect of Iran glut wanes
EnergyU.S. to review 16 offshore wind project plans by 2025 -official