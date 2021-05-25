A strike by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan reduced nuclear power generation by about 780 megawatts (MW) by 1244 GMT Tuesday, power group EDF (EDF.PA) data showed.

The Paluel 3 reactor is the only nuclear reactor operating at limited capacity due to the strike. Currently no hydropower is offline due to the strike, EDF said.

That represented around 1.2% of available production capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed.

