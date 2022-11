Companies TotalEnergies SE Follow















PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A partial strike is continuing at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Feyzin oil refinery in northern France, a CGT power union official told Reuters Thursday, adding that a halt to the refining part of the site has yet to be confirmed.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.