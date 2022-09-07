Patterson-UTI says hydraulic fracturing market 'literally sold out'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DENVER, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. hydraulic fracturing market is "literally sold out," Andy Hendricks, chief executive officer of oilfield firm Patterson-UTI (PTEN.O) said on Wednesday, as demand for equipment and services has outpaced available capacity.

Some fracking firms, including Liberty Energy (LBRT.N), are reactivating pressure pumping equipment and deploying new fleets as prices have improved and demand has spiked. Patterson is running 12 frac spreads and on Wednesday said adding an additional fleet would be a challenge.

Patterson-UTI said it is currently running about 129 drilling rigs, and could add another 15 to 20 next year. Overall, another 100 rigs could be added to the U.S. market next year, Hendricks said on Wednesday.

There are currently 760 rigs operating in the U.S., according to data from Baker Hughes, an increase of 52%, or 263, from a year ago.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Jonathan Oatis

