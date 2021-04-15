Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyPavilion Energy imports Singapore's first carbon neutral LNG cargo

Reuters
2 minutes read

Pavilion Energy said on Thursday it had imported Singapore's first carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo.

Carbon neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting projects that reduce emissions to compensate for emissions generated from exploration and production.

Pavilion Energy, owned by Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL), said the carbon emissions associated with the LNG cargo from well-to-tank will be offset by "retiring", or removing from the system, a corresponding amount of high-quality carbon credits sourced from its portfolio of carbon offset projects.

The carbon credits used for the offset are from Natural Climate Solutions projects Evio Kuinaji Ese'Eja Cuana in Peru and Liangdu Afforestation in China, the company said.

The company declined to give further details on the cargo including about its supplier.

Pavilion signed a long-term contract with Chevron Corp earlier this year and one with Qatar Petroleum Trading late last year requesting the cargoes be accompanied by statements of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) measured from wellhead to discharge port.

It is working with partners to develop a methodology to quantity and calculate emissions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · April 15, 2021 · 9:46 PM UTCExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and a small activist hedge fund are waging a more than $65 million proxy fight over board seats, with the largest U.S. oil producer marshalling executives, TV appearances, social media and websites to rebut the challenge.

EnergyCalifornia toughens PG&E oversight over wildfire safety work
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Petrobras mulls insiders to fill key management vacancies -sources
EnergyCanadian lawmakers call for action from U.S., Canadian leaders in pipeline dispute
EnergyEPA seeks oil, corn sectors' input on next phase of U.S. biofuel policy -sources