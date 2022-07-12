PBF Energy runs Toledo catalytic cracker at reduced rate -source

July 11 (Reuters) - The catalytic cracker at PBF Energy Inc.'s 172,800-barrel-per-day oil refinery in Toledo, Ohio was running on Monday at a reduced rate, a person familiar with plant operations said.

The 82,000-bpd gasoline-producing catalytic cracker is expected to return to full operating capacity on Tuesday, the source said. The unit was shut to below 50% capacity.

PBF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

