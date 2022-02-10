PBF not currently planning full restart of Paulsboro refinery - company

Feb 10 (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) is looking at running secondary units at its mostly idled Paulsboro, New Jersey refinery, but is not currently planning to materially increase yields of clean products at the facility, despite media reports, executives said Thursday.

PBF shut down most of the fuel producing units of the refinery in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for transportation fuels.

PBF is delaying a March turnaround at its Delaware City refinery by two weeks as it begins to increase some production at some units at the Paulsboro facility, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola

