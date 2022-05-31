PBF plans October overhaul at Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - PBF Energy (PBF.N) plans to overhaul a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and cat feed hydrotreater in October at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery, said sources familiar with the company’s plans.

A 96,000-bpd CDU, 11,000-bpd coker and 45,000-bpd cat feed hydrotreater will be shut in October for the overhaul, the sources said on Tuesday.

A PBF spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The CDU is one of two 96,000-bpd units that starts the refining process by breaking down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other units.

The coker is the smaller of two at the refinery. It converts residual sweet crude oil into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be used as a fuel in place of coal.

The cat feed hydrotreater uses hydrogen to remove sulfur from gas oil going to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker in compliance with U.S. environmental rules.

