PBF seeks property tax break for Louisiana renewable diesel project

HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N) is seeking a property tax break to draw in a partner to build $500-million renewable diesel unit at its 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana refinery, a company spokesman said.

If PBF wins an ITEP grant from the state of Louisiana, the company would have the property tax value of the new unit cut by up to 80% for five years. The grant can be renewed for a second five years.

“The ITEP grant is important to us as a means of attracting a partner to the potential renewable diesel project we are considering for Chalmette, which if built would improve the refinery’s competitiveness,” said company spokesman Michael Karlovich.

The Louisiana Board of Commerce & Industry and local tax authorities must approve the grant before it can be given to PBF.

Refiners are adding renewable diesel units to reduce costs and offset costs to comply with U.S. environmental laws.

Renewable diesel is a name given to diesel made from agricultural products.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jane Wardell

