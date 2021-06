Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks before signing a legislation passed by the House during an enrollment ceremony to memorialize the people killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 in Orlando, Florida, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Thursday she would not be open to an expansion of the gas tax as part of the infrastructure bill. Reporting by Makini Brice Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.