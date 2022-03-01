Pembina, KKR merge Western Canada gas infrastructure

March 1 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) said on Tuesday it formed a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) by combining their western Canadian natural gas processing assets and buy assets from Energy Transfer (ET.N), in deals worth C$11.4 billion ($8.99 billion).

The joint venture will be owned 60% by Pembina and 40% by KKR's global infrastructure funds. Pembina will operate the new company.

($1 = 1.2681 Canadian dollars)

