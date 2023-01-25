Pemex Deer Park, Texas, refinery reports power outages due to extreme weather

Companies Petroleos Mexicanos Follow















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] reported power outages due to extreme weather conditions at its 312,500 barrel-per-day Deer Park, Texas, refinery and for its partner companies, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The outages occurred for about four hours on Tuesday, resulting in operational upsets and unit curtailment, it said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

After a tornado passed nearby the refinery, Pemex was working on Tuesday night to return the knocked-out units to normal production, Reuters previously reported, citing sources.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











