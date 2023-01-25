Pemex Deer Park, Texas, refinery reports power outages due to extreme weather

The logo of Mexican state oil company Pemex is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] reported power outages due to extreme weather conditions at its 312,500 barrel-per-day Deer Park, Texas, refinery and for its partner companies, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The outages occurred for about four hours on Tuesday, resulting in operational upsets and unit curtailment, it said in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

After a tornado passed nearby the refinery, Pemex was working on Tuesday night to return the knocked-out units to normal production, Reuters previously reported, citing sources.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

