Pemex Deer Park, Texas refinery shut because of steam supply outage -sources

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pemex's (PEMX.UL) 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas crude oil refinery remained shut on Wednesday because of a lack of external steam supply following severe storms on Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations.

A Pemex spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Pemex is also working to repair a pinhole leak in the 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC), which limits its production capacity, the sources said.

The U.S. National Weather Service said the tornado that passed through the Houston suburbs of Deer Park and Pasadena, Texas on Tuesday had a rating of 3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale with estimated winds of 141 miles per hour (227 kph).

