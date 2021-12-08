Pemex liability management plan credit positive, Moody's says

A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Plans set out by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to carry out a series of liability management transactions will reduce the Mexican state oil company's debt and refinancing risk, according to Moody's Investors Service. read more

"Pemex's liability management transactions are credit positive because they reduce debt and refinancing risk," Moody's said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Adriana Barrera

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.