Pemex's oil processing in Mexico jumps in July, exports edge up

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 - Oil processing at Pemex's (PEMX.UL) six refineries in Mexico increased substantially in July from the previous month, while crude exports rose slightly, according to the state-owned oil company's most recent report.

Pemex said its average oil processing for July stood at 820,128 barrels per day (bpd), up 15% from June and a rise of 29% from July 2021. But the July figure is below the target of 1 million bpd set by the government and Pemex for the end of 2022.

Production remained close to 1.7 million bpd, also below the target of 1.9 million bpd for 2022, according to the Pemex report, which was released late on Friday.

Meanwhile, crude exports, mostly of Maya crude, rose 3% in July versus the previous month to stand at 1.06 million bpd.

The figure represents a 9.5% drop from July 2021.

A few months ago, Pemex and the government set aside a plan disclosed in late 2021 to drastically reduce crude exports to process and produce more locally. read more

Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said late last year that the company planned to export only 435,000 bpd of crude in 2022 and cease overseas shipments by 2023, as part of a government plan to raise gasoline output and cut costly imports.

Nonetheless, the government decided this year to continue exporting around 1 million bpd to take advantage of the rise in oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and to work on increasing local refineries' processing and production of petroleum products.

Pemex has continued to import large quantities of gasoline, natural gas, liquefied gas and diesel, which in July totaled 861,300 bpd, 8.4% more than in June and a 35% increase from July 2021.

Meanwhile, production of petroleum products increased by 24% in July compared to June, led by a 29% increase in gasoline and a 16% jump in fuel oil.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez

