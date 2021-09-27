PennEast to end development of Pennsylvania-New Jersey natgas pipe

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PennEast Pipeline said on Monday it would cease development of the natural gas pipeline it had proposed to build from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in part because the project has not yet received all of the required permits.

Although PennEast received approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the company said it "has not received certain permits, including a water quality certification from New Jersey."

"Therefore, the PennEast partners, following extensive evaluation and discussion, recently determined further development of the project no longer is supported," PennEast said in an email."PennEast has ceased all further development of the project."

PennEast is one of several fossil fuel projects held up by state regulators and environmental groups over the past several years. Others include Williams Cos Inc's (WMB.N) Northeast Supply Enhancement and Constitution gas pipelines. read more

Politicians in several U.S. Northeastern states have said they want energy companies to invest more in renewables and energy efficiency instead of projects that burn fossil fuels like natural gas.

As recently as August, PennEast said it was still working toward finishing the first phase of the $1.2 billion gas pipe in Pennsylvania in 2022 even though it had put off acquiring rights of way for the project due to legal and regulatory hurdles. read more

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis

