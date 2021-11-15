Permian Basin oil output to surpass pre-pandemic record

Crude oil and grease is seen caked on a pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Crude oil production from the largest U.S. oil basin is set to surpass its pre-pandemic record, according to a monthly forecast from the U.S. government on Monday.

Oil output from the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico is forecast to hit a record high 4.953 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, surpassing the previous record of 4.913 million bpd set in March 2020.

The production forecast is up across seven major shale regions, rising 85,000 bpd to 8.316 million bpd, with the bulk of the increase seen in the Permian basin, where output is expected to rise 67,000 bpd.

U.S. crude production declined sharply during the coronavirus pandemic and has begun to rebound. Permian has led this resurgence, aided by its geographic proximity to major pipeline hubs and connections to export centers.

Gas production from the seven shale regions is expected to rise 0.2 billion cubic feet per day to 89.4 bcf/d in September.

Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Hugh Lawson

