Pertamina signs deals to explore CCS, CCUS partnerships

TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina signed four agreements on Tuesday to study and explore potential developments of carbon capture storage facilities in the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pertamina signed the agreements with Mubadala Energy, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd (JAPEX), Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (Jogmec) and POSCO International on the sidelines of an Indonesia Petroleum Association conference.

The companies aimed to explore the potential cooperation in research and technology development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in Indonesia.

They may also cooperate in other low-carbon energy projects, Pertamina said in the statement.

"Given the urgency of the situation, we need greater vision as well as a greater commitment to innovative, inclusive, and collaborative action, and we need it now," said Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widywati.

Citing studies, Pertamina said Indonesia has the potetial to store up to 400 giga tonnes of CO2 in its depleted oil and gas reservoirs and saline formations.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

