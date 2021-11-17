Peru's state oil company says it has withdrawn workers from jungle station as indigenous protests continue

LIMA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Peru's state-owned oil company, Petroperu, said on Wednesday it had evacuated workers from one of its oil stations in the Amazon rainforest due to a new threat by an indigenous community to take over the facility.

Indigenous protests against the oil company have flared up in recent weeks in Peru's vast Loreto region, in the heart of the Peruvian Amazon. Petroperu operates an oil pipeline in the region to transport oil to the coast, but transportation has been suspended since early October because of the protests.

Petroperu said in a statement that the Saramuro indigenous community had given the company a 72-hour ultimatum over the weekend to leave an oil facility and it had agreed to withdraw workers.

Reuters was unable to reach the Saramuro community for comment.

"Petroperu again exhorts the relevant parties to continue to push for dialogue and calls the population to withdraw its protest, and in that way stop putting people at risk," the company said in the statement.

The oil pipeline measures some 1,100 kilometers and has been attacked dozens of times since it started operating four decades ago. Indigenous communities blame it for bringing pollution to the area without meaningful benefits to their living conditions.

Petroperu uses the pipeline to transport oil produced by Pluspetrol Norte and PetroTal.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

