Petrobras chief executive resigns
SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned, adding in a securities filing that an interim CEO will now be appointed for board consideration.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra
