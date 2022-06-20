Petrobras chief executive resigns

1 minute read

Jose Mauro Coelho, CEO of Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras, attends a signing ceremony of a contract for pre-salt oil fields with Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque (not pictured) at the headquarters of the Ministry of Energy in Brasília, Brazil, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Andressa Anholete NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned, adding in a securities filing that an interim CEO will now be appointed for board consideration.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.