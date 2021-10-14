Skip to main content

Energy

Petrobras confirms $1.5 bln Aguila Energia bid for Bahia fields

1 minute read

People walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras, confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that a group led by Aguila Energia offered more than $1.5 billion to acquire onshore fields in the state of Bahia.

Petrobras said Aquila's bid was the highest and that it will begin negotiating a sales contract. The filing confirmed a Reuters report on Monday. read more

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:58 PM UTC

Winter chill keeps China's coal prices high, power crunch stokes inflation

China coal prices held near record highs on Thursday as cold weather swept into the country's north and power plants stocked up on the fuel to ease an energy crunch that is fuelling unprecedented factory gate inflation.

Energy
Falling spare oil capacity underscores need for more investment, IEA says
Energy
Analysts raise EU carbon price forecasts as gas rally drives up coal power
Energy
Saudi energy minister dismisses calls for extra OPEC+ barrels
Energy
Gasoil drives Asian refinery margins back to pre-COVID levels