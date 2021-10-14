Energy
Petrobras confirms $1.5 bln Aguila Energia bid for Bahia fields
SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras, confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that a group led by Aguila Energia offered more than $1.5 billion to acquire onshore fields in the state of Bahia.
Petrobras said Aquila's bid was the highest and that it will begin negotiating a sales contract. The filing confirmed a Reuters report on Monday. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.