Petrobras confirms $1.5 bln Aguila Energia bid for Bahia fields

People walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), known as Petrobras, confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that a group led by Aguila Energia offered more than $1.5 billion to acquire onshore fields in the state of Bahia.

Petrobras said Aquila's bid was the highest and that it will begin negotiating a sales contract. The filing confirmed a Reuters report on Monday. read more

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by David Goodman

