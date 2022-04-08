Petrobras cuts cost of cooking gas in Brazil by 5.6%

Cooking gas cylinders are seen at a distributor center in Brasilia, Brazil, March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it will cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by about 5.6% at the refinery gate starting Saturday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that its price for LPG, used as cooking gas, will fall to 4.23 reais ($0.8942) per kilogram from 4.48 reais per kilogram previously.

($1 = 4.7306 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes

