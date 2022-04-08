1 minute read
Petrobras cuts cost of cooking gas in Brazil by 5.6%
SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it will cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by about 5.6% at the refinery gate starting Saturday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a statement that its price for LPG, used as cooking gas, will fall to 4.23 reais ($0.8942) per kilogram from 4.48 reais per kilogram previously.
($1 = 4.7306 reais)
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Brad Haynes
