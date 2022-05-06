Petrobras execs won't freeze fuel prices despite Bolsonaro's angry plea

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Executives at Petrobras said on Friday the Brazilian state-run oil company would maintain its market-oriented fuel pricing policies, speaking the day after President Jair Bolsonaro blasted the company for making billions in profits while Brazilians feel pain at the pump.

In a teleconference call with analysts following first-quarter results on Thursday evening, newly appointed Chief Executive José Mauro Coelho said the company would plow ahead with its ambitious refinery divestment program and stay focused on its profitable upstream segment.

Another executive, Institutional Relations Officer Rafael Chaves, said international market rates were the only efficient and legal way to set prices at the pump and that all company decisions would be based on business, rather than politics.

In a weekly social media address on Thursday evening, Bolsonaro blasted the firm, saying it was committing a "crime" and a "rape" against Brazil, raking in billions of dollars in profits while consumers suffered from rising fuel prices. He said he would not interfere with the company, but he implored executives not to hike fuel prices further. read more

Moments after Bolsonaro's comments, Petrobras posted a $9 billion first quarter profit, beating expectations. read more

Executives did not address Bolsonaro's comments directly on Friday, but the comments they did make in essence rebuffed the president's plea.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras were up 2.8% in afternoon trade, while the nation's benchmark Bovespa equities index (.BVSP) had climbed 0.2%.

Reporting by Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio

