Petrobras hits highest monthly refinery utilization rate since 2015

Companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Follow















SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) in May hit a refinery utilization rate of 95%, the highest monthly rate since July 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On some days in the second half of the month the level even exceeded 99%," Petrobras said on its website.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Isabel Woodford











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.