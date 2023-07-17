Exclusive: Petrobras to hold investments roughly stable in new five-year business plan, CEO says

[1/4] Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras Chief Executive Jean-Paul Prates attends an interview with Reuters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) will keep total investments in its upcoming 2024-2028 business plan broadly in line with the $78 billion foreseen in its latest five-year plan, CEO Jean Paul Prates told Reuters on Monday.

Petrobras is preparing to preview updates to its business plan next month, including a greater focus on renewable energy sources, ahead of the final announcement of its next five-year plan at the end of the year.

