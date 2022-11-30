Petrobras increases its five-year investment plan -sources















HOUSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Petrobras' (PETR4.SA) board on Wednesday approved an increase in the size of the company's five-year business plan, bringing it closer to $80 billion from $68 billion, two people with knowledge of the information said.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-controlled oil producer is formally known, will raise investments across exploration, production and refining between 2023 and 2027, the people said. The plan reflects higher drilling well costs due to inflation, one of the people said.

The company will also expand investments to reduce carbon emissions to around 6% of the total from 4%, one of the people said, and more than double its decarbonization fund.

The last Petrobras plan to be submitted under Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro offers little change to the company's past strategy of focusing on oil and gas production, the people said.

President elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who takes over from Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, has said Petrobras should invest beyond fossil fuels and return to being the energy giant it was during his first two terms, from 2003 to 2010.

Lula's transition team said on Wednesday the business plan might be reviewed next year to reflect the view of the new government.

