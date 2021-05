A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) is maintaining its oil production target for 2021, exploration and production head Fernando Borges said in an earnings webcast.

Drilling in the deep-water equatorial region could start in 2022, pending environmental licenses, Borges said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.