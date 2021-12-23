Petrobras says Goldman Sachs lowers its stake in the company to under 5%

The Petrobras logo is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Sao Paulo April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday that it had been informed by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) that the U.S. bank and its subsidiaries now hold less than a 5% stake in the company.

As a result, Petrobras said, Goldman Sachs "ceases to qualify as a holder of a relevant shareholding in the company's capital stock."

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Leslie Adler

