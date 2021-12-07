Petrobras says no fuel prices adjustment planned

The facade of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said it does not expect to readjust fuel prices and no such measure has been decided by its executive group on market prices, dismissing comments by President Bolsonaro on price cuts.

Bolsonaro said over the weekend that Petrobras would begin to announce "small" reductions in fuel prices this week, in an interview with news website Poder360.

Securities regulator CVM began an investigation into news regarding Petrobras, without mentioning Bolsonaro, and sources at the company told Reuters it involved the president's comments on prices.

Petrobras said in a statement that it continuously monitors markets and analyzes the behavior of international prices daily.

"Petrobras reiterates its commitment to competitive prices that are in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility" to the domestic market, the company said.

Bolsonaro's remarks followed a retreat in oil prices in recent weeks, with growing concerns that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus could reduce global demand for the commodity.

Rising fuel prices have been a main contributor to high inflation that prompted the Central Bank to raise interest rates aggressively.

According to calculations by Reuters, gasoline prices have gone up 73% at refinery gates this year, while diesel has increased 65%.

