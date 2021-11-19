Petrobras says won't meet all fuel distributor orders in Dec. due to high demand

A tanker truck is seen at the Alberto Pasqualini Refinery of state-run oil company Petrobras in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Diego Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (PETR4.SA) said in a statement on Friday that it will not be able to supply all the orders from fuel distributors in December, due to high demand.

The company, known as Petrobras, said there are dozens of local firms able to import fuel and meet additional December demand. It added that its refineries are running at 87% capacity so far in November. Last month the company made a similar announcement saying it would be unable to meet all orders for November.

