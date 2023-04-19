Petrobras, Shell building production development lab in Brazil
SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it has agreed on a partnership with Shell (SHEL.L) and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory in the northeastern state of Bahia.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that investments in the sub-salt-focused lab were seen at 254 million reais ($50.70 million), with operations set to start in 2024.
($1 = 5.0095 reais)
