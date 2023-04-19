Petrobras, Shell building production development lab in Brazil

[1/2] A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo















SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it has agreed on a partnership with Shell (SHEL.L) and Senai CIMATEC to build a production development laboratory in the northeastern state of Bahia.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing that investments in the sub-salt-focused lab were seen at 254 million reais ($50.70 million), with operations set to start in 2024.

($1 = 5.0095 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











