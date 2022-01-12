PetroChina appoints Wu as president of trading vehicle Chinaoil

SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - PetroChina has appointed its former regional chief in the Americas as president of its oil and gas trading vehicle PetroChina International Co Ltd, also known as Chinaoil, the company said on its website.

Wu Junli, whose most recent role was head of PetroChina's Latin America operation and who was previously general manager of Chinaoil Americas, started his new role in Beijing this month, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

He replaces Huo Jinsan, who was removed from his position as Chinaoil's president earlier this year following a government investigation into crude oil reselling to independent refiners.

Last month Wang Lei, head of Chinaoil's natural gas trading, was also appointed as a deputy general manager of the firm's Kazakhstan operation, which manages a fuel retailing network and oil storage, two company sources said.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.