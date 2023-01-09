Petroecuador flying in oil block supplies after protests hit logistics















QUITO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador is supplying a key Amazon oil block with planes, the firm said on Monday, as it seeks to overcome road blockades erected by a local indigenous community.

The block is one of two that Petroecuador took control of in the country's Amazonian Orellana province from a subsidiary of Canada's New Status Energy on Jan. 1.

The pair of blocks, numbered 16 and 67, pump more than 14,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

Ecuador is one of South America's smaller oil and gas producers, behind Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Amid the handover process, the Waorani community of Dikaro in Orellana began closing access roads to block 16, demanding a free and informed consultation process for the new operator of the oil blocks.

Petroecuador said in its statement that it had been flying in "chemicals, oils and food to maintain the operation of block 16 and to supply personnel."

Petroecuador did not specify whether the protest will impact production in the areas, adding that road closures are due to "demands that were not met by the private operator."

The company said it had staff and contracting required to continue operations, and would do so in compliance with labor laws.

CONFENIAE, the main organization of indigenous groups in Ecuador's Amazon, wrote on Twitter that the Waorani community has been in a "peaceful resistance" since Dec. 25 to defend its territory and had asked the government to consult the community concerning Petroecuador's operations, among other requests.

The government has said that Petroecuador will temporarily operate both blocks until an international tender is called to designate a private operator.

Petroecuador's production stood at about 396,000 bpd on Sunday, according to official data.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.